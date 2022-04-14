Truck Lineups Continue at the Border With Enhanced Checkpoints

Governors of several Mexican states that border Texas are hammering out deals to ease ramped-up inspections at their border checkpoints.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said it's all about border security, but truckers said the decision to require enhanced security checks is costing millions.

Abbott hopes an agreement with the governor of Nuevo León to increase security leads to other similar actions with other Mexican governors.

“Until however those agreements are reached with those states, the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to thoroughly inspect vehicles entering into the United States from every Mexican state except Nuevo León,” said Abbott.

John Esparza is the president and CEO of the Texas Trucking Association, an organization that has endorsed Abbott in his reelection campaign. Esparza supports finding a solution with other Mexican state governors but said delays will affect goods going throughout the United States and that they can't be sustained.

“It was not uncommon to hear four, five-hour delays, six, seven, 12 miles of trucks awaiting individual inspections,” said Esparza.

Abbott said he understands the concern, but blamed the Biden Administration for not doing more to secure the border.

“But I also know well the frustration of my fellow Texans and my fellow Americans caused by the Biden Administration not securing our border,” said Abbott on Wednesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he's directing the Texas DPS to immediately suspend mandatory checks of all commercial vehicles crossing the Texas-Mexico border at Nuevo León upon an agreement with the governor of that state to enhance security on the southern side of the border that will curtail trafficking. Abbott said the DPS will continue mandatory inspections of all commercial vehicle traffic entering the state at other crossings until he has similar assurances of security from the governors of those Mexican states.

“Right now, factually, there is over $1 million in trade crossing over the US-Mexico border every minute. These actions are impacting people's jobs and the livelihoods of hard-working families in Texas and across the country. That’s not a political statement, that is a statement of fact,” said White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki.

The governor's policy is even drawing criticism from those in his own party. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who is also a Republican, is frustrated with the situation.

“Typically in the winter months, a lot of our produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, tropical fruit, come from Mexico and Central America. So those are not getting through. They are rotting on the truck," Miller said, adding he hopes an end to the delays comes soon.