Greg Abbott

There's a new resident at the Texas Governor's Mansion, meet Biscuit

Biscuit joins sisters Pancake and Peaches

By Elvira Sakmari

AP Photo/@GregAbbott_TX via X.com

Texas' first family has a new member.

Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to introduce the world to Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, she goes by Biscuit.

The newest pup joins older sisters Peaches and Pancake at the governor's mansion in Austin.

The first couple announced the arrival of golden retriever Pancake in February 2015. She even has an X (formerly known as Twitter) account but it has not been active since 2017.

In June 2018 they added Peaches to the family.

After first having a border collie named Oreo, who passed away in Sept. 2017, the Abbotts seem to have a thing for golden retrievers, now the question is, will the breakfast-themed names continue?

