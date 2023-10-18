Texas' first family has a new member.

Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to introduce the world to Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, she goes by Biscuit.

New addition at the Governor's Mansion. 🐾



Meet Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.



She goes by Biscuit. pic.twitter.com/rUffeFADAv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 18, 2023

The newest pup joins older sisters Peaches and Pancake at the governor's mansion in Austin.

The first couple announced the arrival of golden retriever Pancake in February 2015. She even has an X (formerly known as Twitter) account but it has not been active since 2017.

We have a new arrival at the Governors's Mansion. She's a golden retriever & her name is Pancake. pic.twitter.com/bgeAEybWuc — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 15, 2015

In June 2018 they added Peaches to the family.

We have a new First Puppy of Texas at the Governors Mansion. ⁦@TexasPancake⁩ has a little sister. Name coming later. #txlege pic.twitter.com/gvAAV7DX68 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 12, 2018

After first having a border collie named Oreo, who passed away in Sept. 2017, the Abbotts seem to have a thing for golden retrievers, now the question is, will the breakfast-themed names continue?