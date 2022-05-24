Texas Politicians React to Uvalde School Shooting

Multiple government officials from the State of Texas reacted to Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 18 children and three adults dead.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Tuesday afternoon confirming the number of deaths and offering his condolences. It is now the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

"What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the State of Texas," Gov. Abbott said. "There are families in mourning right now and the State of Texas is in mourning with them."

Abbott also released a formal press release on Twitter.

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn both offered their condolences to the victims of Tuesday's mass shooting.

"Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde," Cruz said.

"No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it’s safe to go to school," Cornyn wrote on Twitter. "This is an excruciatingly painful time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans."

Former Congressman and Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted a statement.

"Our broken hearts are with Uvalde," O'Rourke said.

Dallas and Fort Worth Mayors Eric Johnson and Mattie Parker offered their condolences.

"I am absolutely heartsick for my fellow Texans in Uvalde. I am struggling to wrap my mind around this horrendous and senseless violence," Mayor Johnson said. "This is a nightmare. These are CHILDREN. May God rest these young souls."

"Unspeakable tragedy unfolding in Uvalde, Texas with 14 students and 1 teacher dead in a horrific shooting," Mayor Parker said. "Please join me in praying for this entire community, these families and those killed today."

