19 children and two teachers are dead after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, the state's biggest school shooting in history.

NBC 5 has confirmed the identities of two victims so far, 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia and Eva Mireles, a 4th-grade teacher believed to be in her early 40s.

UZIYAH GARCIA, AGE 10

EVA MIRELES

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.