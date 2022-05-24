Teacher Killed in Texas Mass Shooting Identified as Eva Mireles

A teacher killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday was identified as Eva Mireles.

Lydia M. Delgado, Mireles' aunt, confirmed that she had died in the attack on Robb Elementary School. Delgado said Mireles had been a teacher for 17 years.

Mireles was “very loved” and an avid hiker who took pride in teaching mostly students of Latino heritage, Delgado told The New York Times. “She was the fun of the party.”

Mireles taught 4th grade at Robb, according to the Uvalde schools website.

“We do know that there are parents who have lost children,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday. “Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action.”

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the attacker, or how many people were wounded.