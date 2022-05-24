Uvalde Shooting the Second Deadliest School Shooting in Texas History

The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday added another chapter to the history of mass shootings in Texas.

The shooting in Uvalde is the second-deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the second deadliest elementary school shooting in the country, behind Sandy Hook (2012), and the fifth deadliest school shooting in U.S. history when considering both public schools and universities.

Below is a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history.

DEADLIEST SCHOOL SHOOTINGS IN TEXAS

18 Deaths - The University of Texas, Austin, Aug. 1, 1966

A gunman climbed to the top of the University of Texas Tower with several weapons and began to fire on pedestrians below. He killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others before he was killed. The incident introduced the nation to concept of a "mass shooting" in a public place.

16 Deaths - Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, May 24, 2022

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside an elementary school. The gunman was later killed by police.

10 Deaths - Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, May 18, 2018

A student began to shoot during an art class at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. The 17-year-old gunman killed eight students and two teachers and 13 others were wounded. Explosive were found at the school and off campus.

DEADLIEST SHOOTINGS IN TEXAS

26 Deaths - First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Nov. 5, 2017

A man who had been discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence used an AR-style firearm to shoot up a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Twenty-six people died, ranging in age from 5 to 72. The gunman died of a gunshot wound.

24 Deaths - Luby's Cafeteria, Killeen, Oct. 16, 1991

A man crashed his truck into a Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, then started shooting. He killed 23 people and injured 20 others before he shot himself.

22 Deaths - Walmart, El Paso, Aug. 3, 2019

A 21-year-old from Allen walked into an El Paso Walmart and opened fire, killing 22 people and injuring more than two dozen others. Authorities said the shooting would be handled as domestic terrorism and they would seek the death penalty for the shooter.

13 Deaths - Fort Hood, Nov. 5, 2009

In the deadliest mass shooting ever at a U.S. military installation, an Army psychiatrist killed 13 people and wounded 30 at the Central Texas outpost.

9 Deaths - Twin Peaks, Waco, May 17, 2015

Nine people were killed and 20 wounded in a shooting that involved multiple shooters outside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco where members of multiple biker gangs were meeting.

8 Deaths - Harris County, Aug. 8 2015

A man was accused of fatally shooting his estranged ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, one of whom was his own son, at a Houston-area home.

8 Deaths - West Texas, Midland-Odessa, Sept. 2, 2019

A lone gunman armed with an AR-style weapon opened fire during a routine traffic stop in West Texas and began a terrifying, 10-mile rampage that killed seven people, injured more than 20 and ended with officers gunning him down outside a movie theater.

8 Deaths - Cowboys Watch Party, Plano, Sept. 10, 2017

A man entered a home at which a Cowboys watch party was being held in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano. The shooter killed seven people before a police officer shot and killed him.

8 Deaths - Wedgwood Baptist Church, Fort Worth, June 16, 1999

There were around 500 kids inside the church's sanctuary when a 47-year-old man ran through the door and started to shoot. He killed seven people before he turned the gun on himself.

6 Deaths - Downtown Dallas, July 7, 2016

Four Dallas police officers and one DART officer were killed when a man opened fire on a rally in downtown Dallas protesting the deaths of black men shot by police in Louisiana and Minnesota. Seven police officers and two civilians were also wounded.

6 Deaths - Ianni's, Dallas, June 29, 1984

A man who was at the bar went to his car to retrieve a 9-mm handgun, went back into the restaurant and started to shoot, according to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News. He killed six people.

5 Deaths - Starburst Lounge, El Paso, Feb. 3, 1980

A man walked into the El Paso lounge and used a .22-caliber rife to kill five people and injure three others, according to USA Today.

4 Deaths - Fort Hood, April 2, 2014

An Iraq war veteran opened fire on fellow service members at Fort Hood, killing three and injuring 16 before he turned the gun on himself.