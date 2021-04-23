Stock Up on Emergency Supplies During Tax-Free Weekend

This weekend, emergency preparation items can be bought tax-free across the state as part of the annual Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and you do not need to issue an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.

This year's holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. April 24 and ends at midnight April 26.

To encourage social distancing, the sale of emergency preparation supplies purchased online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means other than in-person qualify for sales tax exemption when either:

The item is both delivered to and paid for by the customer during the exemption period.

The customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.

Though first aid kits are tax-free this weekend, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies are not included in the sales tax holiday and are taxable.

Here's what you can buy tax free:

Less Than $75

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6-volt or 9-volt)

Can openers - nonelectric

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets and axes

Ice products - reusable and artificial

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Less Than $300

Hurricane shutters

Emergency ladders

Less Than $3,000

Portable generators

Things Not Included in the Tax-Free Holiday

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in health care

Toilet paper

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

For example, a ladder purchased for $299 with a $10 delivery charge brings the new total sales price to $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, you will have to pay sales tax.

For more information, contact us at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.