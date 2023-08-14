Report previews battle over public money to private, home schools

For years the Texas House has been skeptical of distributing public tax dollars to private and home schools without a way to measure if the money is being used wisely. A newly released report indicates that position has not changed ahead of a likely special session on education issues.

Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan (R - Beaumont) formed the select committee to study whether Texas students get a quality education, whether they're getting the best outcomes, and whether schools have appropriate testing and accountability processes in place. The committee heard from 52 witnesses for 17 hours of public testimony earlier this summer.

The select committee recommended any parental choice program, where families would be given public money, be limited, used to target high-need students and have ways to measure how the student is performing and how tax dollars are being used. The most common way to measure academic achievement is through tests.

"Ultimately, the program needs to value the best interest of the student, parent and taxpayer, preserving the quality of education," the select committee wrote.

The select committee noted a parental choice option may be a special fund within the state comptroller's office to collect private donations and distribute scholarships to students to attend schools that charge tuition.

The committee recommends looking for ways to expand specialized schools within the public school system: STEM Academies, Early College High Schools, Career and Technical schools, and others.

The select committee also recommended increasing the basic amount of state funding per student to keep up with the cost of inflation, help fund organizations working with truant or chronically absent students, and to help pay to collect information for parents.

According to the report, there are more than 6 million K-12 students in the state. 85% of them go to public schools or public charter schools, 8% are homeschooled and 4% go to private schools.

You can read the full report here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.