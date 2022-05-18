New Photos; Inmate Escaped Restraints, Cage Before Stealing Prison Bus; $50K Reward Stands

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez Wednesday, the inmate serving a life sentence for murder who officials now say got out of his restraints and a metal cage before stabbing an officer and stealing a transport bus last week.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody on May 12 in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston. The bus driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening and none of the 16 other prisoners on board the bus escaped.

The TDCJ shared new photos on Twitter Wednesday, showing Lopez wearing a white prison uniform as he was escorted to the prison bus on the morning of his escape.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is releasing new photos of escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The pictures were taken from surveillance footage on the morning of the escape as the inmate is being escorted to the prison bus. pic.twitter.com/8LB6pmi08I — TDCJ (@TDCJ) May 18, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Lopez, the TDCJ said, was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border. The TDCJ said that "Due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, inmate Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates."

Officials said Lopez removed his restraints, cut through expanded metal and crawled out through the bottom of the cage where he then attacked the driver.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The driver stopped the bus and fought with Lopez on and off the bus. As a second officer approached, Lopez got back on the bus and drove away. The TDCJ said the officers fired at Lopez, disabling the bus. Lopez then escaped into a wooded area.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice posted video and photos on social media showing TDCJ, the Texas Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies using horse and canine teams to search for in rural Leon County on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez's capture. He is considered dangerous and anyone that sees him is urged to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.