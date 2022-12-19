Local Nonprofits Expect Hundreds of Migrants Even With Title 42 in Place

Even with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late Monday afternoon preventing Title 42 from being lifted, busloads of undocumented migrants will still head to Dallas this week.

North Texas faith-based non-governmental organizations, known as NGOs, are banding together to help ease the extreme overcrowding El Paso is experiencing.

El Paso County leaders reached out to Dallas-area NGOs including Faith Forward Dallas, a coalition of faith leaders whose mission is to welcome "new neighbors."

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is partnering with The Thanks-Giving Foundation and Catholic Charities to transport five buses from El Paso to Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Our role really is to extend the generosity and gratitude that Dallas is known for,” said Andy Stokes, chief engagement officer for The Thanks-Giving Foundation. “In this particular situation, we’re helping people get to their final destination.”

WHAT IS TITLE 42?

An estimated 1,500 undocumented migrants are crossing into El Paso, according to county leaders who expect that number to double or triple if and when Title 42 is lifted.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales shared cellphone video he says he took inside a processing center in El Paso showing large crowds of people crammed in tight quarters.

Once migrants are processed by immigration, some are allowed into the U.S. while others are quickly expelled back to Mexico or their country of origin.

The Trump administration implemented the public health policy beginning in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, Title 42 has been used to expel migrants over 2 million times, according to CBP data.

It’s worth noting that a sizeable number of crossings are "repeat crossings" where migrants repeatedly try to gain entry into the U.S.

The Biden administration has unsuccessfully tried to end the policy immigration advocates say has been unfairly used to discriminate against asylum-seekers, exposing migrants to danger in Mexico or their home countries.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN TITLE 42 IS LIFTED?

If Title 42 is lifted, the Biden administration has publicly said they will begin implementing Title 8 which penalizes migrants who repeatedly cross illegally into the country after being turned away.

The Biden administration continues to defend its plan to add more resources to the border despite the number of illegal crossings nearing or surpassing all-time records.

Dallas-area nonprofits will welcome approximately 300 migrants from El Paso beginning Tuesday, according to Stoker.

“We want to make sure people are able to be received at Oaklawn United Methodist, take a respite for two, three hours, and they’re bussed to the airport and onto other cities,” said Stoker.

Don’t expect to see the convention center being transformed into a temporary shelter like in 2021, he said.

Oak Lawn Methodist will operate a respite center inside their building, much like the Catholic Charities center NBC 5 visited in Laredo last May.

“We’re probably at about a thousand [migrants a day,]” said Rebecca Solloa with Catholic Charities Laredo.

Solloa expects the number of migrants that are brought to the shelter to double in the coming days, especially if Title 42 is lifted.

The Laredo nonprofit has not reached out to DFW agencies for help given the distance, but they have been in touch with Corpus Christi to help bus migrants to their airport, she says.

Solloa says the biggest advice she has for Dallas organizations who are helping right now, “communication is key.”

“Communication is key for migrants who have arrived who know nothing about the country, know nothing about the systems. You will be constantly repeating,” she said. “Understand these folks are coming in such distress that they have a hard time understanding what the next step is to get to their next destination.”

HOW TO DONATE

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is accepting supplies for incoming migrants including backpacks, winter coats, sweatshirts, sweatpants, leggings, and new underwear and socks.

Donations can be dropped off at the church.

ONLINE: There is also an Amazon wish list available.

Stoker says they are grateful to receive help from churches across the country and region, including one church in Denton that reached out and gave $5,000 to help with the effort.