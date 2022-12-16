title 42

El Paso to Bus Migrants to Dallas, Houston, Other Cities With Major Airports

In El Paso, an influx of migrants could top 5,000 daily after Title 42 is lifted, says county judge

By Alfredo Corchado, The Dallas Morning News

In the coming days, city and county leaders of this border region are preparing for a greater influx of migrants that could top 5,000 per day. Their plan includes working with non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, to bus people to Dallas, Houston and other cities with major airport hubs, allowing migrants to be transported to points across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview with The Dallas Morning News, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the city and county will prepare for the number of arrivals to double from a daily average of 2,400 after a pandemic-related public health order expires on Dec. 21, based on a federal judge’s ruling.

The order, known as Title 42, has allowed U.S. border agents to expel migrants more than 2 million times without giving them a chance to apply for asylum under the justification that it was for pandemic safety. The lifting of the health order is expected to lead to a rise in migrants seeking to turn themselves into U.S. immigration authorities at the border, U.S. and Mexican authorities have said.

Nineteen Republican-controlled states, including Texas, filed an emergency legal request this week to try to delay the lifting of the pandemic-related restrictions.

WHAT IS TITLE 42?

