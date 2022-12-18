Dallas Nonprofit and Interfaith Group Preps for Migrants to Pass Through North Texas

As El Paso anticipates the release of thousands of migrants due to Title 42 expiring, nonprofits around the state are also preparing to help receive more people from the border.

In North Texas, Dallas Responds, which is a nonprofit made up of people from different faiths, is getting ready to increase the number of migrants they already help.

“It pulls at my heart and I know that it means we have a lot of work to do here," said Rachel Baughman, senior pastor at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church about the number of migrants entering El Paso.

“It means we need to be preparing and ready to receive more people so that we can help elevate the burden along the border and assist in the transportation and offering respite for people as they seek asylum," said Baughman.

For months, in collaboration with Dallas Responds, the church has served as a respite, a temporary resting spot, for migrants who are traveling through Dallas to other cities and states.

"Dallas, as a transportation hub, is really an ideal spot for a lot of these folks to come through so we can help them get to that next location pretty easily," explained Baughman.

Baughman said while people are waiting for their travel plans, the church offers clothing, food and shelter.

"Some of the basic needs that people have as they are passing through because many of them have been on this journey for a long time and to have some of those basic needs that are just really important at that moment, we start there and also make sure we also assist with getting transportation lined up for getting to their sponsor," explained Baughman.

Almas Muscatwalla, Border and Government Liaison for Dallas Responds, said they've been doing this for months, but recently have helped more than a hundred people every week.

She said typically they receive migrants from nongovernmental organizations, also known as NGOs, Anson Detention Center and from the border.

They believe the number of migrants coming through will grow.

"We’ve been in conversation with El Paso County, so on top of receiving these two buses there’s a great possibility that the county wants to start sending us buses of probably as many people that we can receive," said Muscatwalla. "We are trying to figure out how much resources we’ll be needing in terms of human resources, financial resources in terms of just basic supplies because we do want to be very hospitable, we want to receive our guests in a dignified way."

She said volunteers and translators pass along major information to migrants, including the importance of making their court date.

“They come with a lot of anxiety, they come with a lot of fear, they come with a lot of uncertainty, and so while we might be providing hospitality we also provide this kind of support system, moral support system, compassionate support system," said Muscatwalla.

Pastor Baughman said given the timing of everything, being the week of Christmas, she said their door will always be open.

"And so when these people who have been on this journey come to our door, we’re going to make sure it’s an open one and they have a place to come in," said Baughman. "We’re just one church, it’s not just the church, it’s the community, it’s the collaborative effort of multiple faiths of even people with no faith, and it’s a place for people to come together and be generous and hospitable and to offer a kind of love that is exactly what the season is about.”

They have a couple of the normal buses coming through this week and are in need of volunteers. You can sign up here. They are also in need of supplies such as backpacks, warm clothes, coats and shoes given the cold weather that's expected this week. There is an Amazon Wishlist with the specific items.