Human-caused ‘storage fire' rekindles near Possum Kingdom Lake, 50% Contained

Friday evening the Storage Fire, which was previously contained at 100 percent, was spotted outside its containment lines and began burning again. Crews were able to stop the spread and are now working to put out any activity they can find.

The Storage Fire, burning south of Possum Kingdom Lake and 9 miles west of Palo Pinto in Palo Pinto County, started on June 28, 2023, and is suspected to be human-caused and is under investigation.

Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service declared it was "50% contained."

The Storage Fire near Texas 16 and Possum Kingdom lake is outlined in red.

Two buildings were damaged by this fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews were back out Saturday morning working to continue mopping up the eastern side of the Storage Fire.

Officials say the fire jumped out in an area of rough terrain that has been difficult for engines and heavy equipment to work in. With the addition of the hand crew resources will hike in through this difficult terrain and work to suppress all additional hot areas found within the burned area.

Winds are expected to be lighter today and more favorable for firefighters working on the line.

High temperatures and low relative humidity will remain through tonight when a weak cold front should pass through the area. No meaningful rain is expected but there is a chance for some increased winds once the cold front passes over the area.

There are currently no evacuations in place for the Storage Fire.

