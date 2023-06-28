Evacuations ordered as wildfire grows to 600 acres in Palo Pinto County

Evacuations are underway Thursday as crews battle a wildfire that has consumed more than 600 acres and threatened dozens of homes in Palo Pinto County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the wildfire, named the Storage Fire, has charred 600 acres near Texas Highway 16 in the Possum Kingdom Lake area and is 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered Thursday afternoon for people in the Gaines Bend neighborhood along Possum Kingdom Lake's eastern shoreline. A voluntary evacuation was underway for the Sportsmans World Recreation Center and Hells Gate area, the Forest Service said.

"The fire began burning quite rapidly, was driven by the wind that was blowing last night and grew to a total of 511 acres," Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday morning. "We have put dozer line all the way around this fire. So, we are calling it 40% contained."

According to officials, crews made progress Wednesday night using dozers to build a containment line on the flanks of the fire. Firefighters also conducted tactical firing operations to remove unburned vegetation between the containment line and active fire, officials said.

"The past two or three weeks of extreme temperatures that we've all been experiencing here in Texas have not done any favors for our grass and our brush," Turner said. "So, all of that nice green vegetation that we were seeing back in the end of May or start of June has dried up at this point. And so it's now available for fire again, like it was, you know, similar to last summer."

However, it is too early for authorities to know if this fire season could be as destructive as last year when crews across Palo Pinto County battled more than 120 wildfires.

"We didn't have a lot of growth in 2022 because of the continued drought," Turner said. "We're not expecting anywhere near what happened in 2020 to this area."

Firefighting aircraft were set to be brought in Thursday to help overcome the challenges posed by steep terrain where the fire is burning, Texas Forest Service spokesman Eric O'Conner said.

"Palo Pinto County is notorious for really rocky soils," Turner said. "That makes it hard for bulldozers to work in and tears up vehicle tires. And it just, it's tricky footing for people walking around. There's another area that's relatively has a pretty significant ravine into it, and it is at this point probably not drivable by an engine."

The Mineral Wells Fire Department is among the agencies called to help in the effort.

"Low humidity, high temps, and rough terrain are all obstacles being faced, as numerous area fire departments attempt to extinguish the fire," Mineral Wells Fire wrote on social media.

According to officials, there are no reports of injuries and no homes have been lost or damaged as of this writing. As many as 25 homes were threatened Wednesday night, the Forest Service said.

"There's a dozer line and then another 100 feet barrier between what's still burning inside of this fire and the exterior," Turner said. "The thought being is that if you can put a 100-foot space between the fire that's still burning in the outside, it's highly unlikely that it will jump out. If we are successful all the way around the fire, we can potentially see that containment number come up this evening."

It's not yet known what sparked the fire, O'Conner said.

Possum Kingdom Lake is about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

There are currently eight wildfires burning in Texas that have consumed more than 1,500 acres. All of the fires, except for the Storage Fire and Rolling Pin Fire in Nolan County, are 100% contained.

Palo Pinto County was the site of the unprecedented 2011 Possum Kingdom Complex Fire that burned for more than a month, consuming 126,000 acres and destroying 168 homes. Last year was the busiest fire year since 2011 and there were 123 wildfires in Palo Pinto County, according to the forest service. The largest of the 2022 fires, the Dempsey Fire, burned nearly 12,000 acres and threatened the town of Graford.

