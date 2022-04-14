Grand Prarie Man Tops Texas List of 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders; Reward Increased

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it has increased the reward as they continue the search for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Gregory Jon Pecina Jr.

Officials say tipsters with information leading to Pecina Jr.'s capture during the month of April could receive $4,000.

Pecina Jr., 37 was added to the state's most-wanted list in February and has been wanted by police since November 2020 following an arrest for aggravated assault, robbery, and kidnapping.

In 2014, Pecina was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison and paroled in September 2019.

Pecina is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a scar on his back.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

All tips are anonymous and officials said tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

The DPS urges the public not to attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.