Grand Prairie Man Added to State's Most Wanted Sex Offenders List

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) added a Grand Prairie man to the state’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders List this week.

Gregory Jon Pecina Jr., of Grand Prairie, has been wanted since November 2020 after the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for arrest for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

In 2014, Pecina, 37 was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and paroled in September 2019.

In April 2021, the Grand Prairie Police Department also issued a warrant for Pecina's arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Pecina is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a scar on his back. He also has ties to Granbury.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Pecina's arrest. Anyone with tips can contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).