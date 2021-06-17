Greg Abbott

Live Now: Gov. Abbott to Sign Second Amendment Gun Legislation

Live video from the news conference expected to begin at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will sign several pieces of legislation relating to the Second Amendment on Thursday morning San Antonio.

Abbott will sign Senate Bills 19, 20, and 550, and House Bills 957, 1500, 1927, and 2622.

The governor will be joined for the bill signing ceremony by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Sens. Donna Campbell, Brandon Creighton, Charles Schwertner, and Drew Springer; Reps. Giovanni Capriglione, Cole Hefner, Tom Oliverson, Matt Shaefer, David Spiller, and other members of the legislature, as well as representatives of the National Rifle Association.

