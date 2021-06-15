Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced his plans for Texas to build a border wall last Thursday but provided no further details on where the border wall would be built and how it would be funded.

"I will announce, next week, the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall," Abbott said on June 10.

Now, those details are expected to come Wednesday, when Abbott will hold a press conference in Austin at 3 p.m.

The governor made national headlines after he said Texas would build its own border wall as part of a larger border security plan in Del Rio at the Border Security Summit.

The plans drew a strong reaction from critics and threats of legal action.

"This is a huge waste of taxpayer money, and very likely illegal," Domingo Garcia, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said in a statement. "Equally disturbing are his plans to arrest migrants at the border, even as they arrive seeking political asylum or refugees who are fleeing desperate conditions in their home countries. His proposed actions are inhumane."

In a podcast interview on a conservative talk show discussing politics called "Ruthless" Tuesday, Abbott said the state would solicit donations to help build the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to," Abbott said. "For everybody in the United States, really everybody in the entire world who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute to Texas building the border wall."

Abbott also said in the interview that the donations would go to a fund in the state of Texas.

"They will be overseen by the state of Texas in the governor's office," Abbott said. "Great transparency, everyone will know every penny in, every penny out, and the sole purpose of the funds will be to build the border wall."

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) as well as Texas House Speaker Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) at the press conference, which will be held at the Texas State Capitol.