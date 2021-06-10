A replay of the summit will be added to this article Thursday evening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) held a Border Security Summit Thursday afternoon from Del Rio.

Abbott's Border Security Summit brought together Texas sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, mayors, and landowners to hear from state officials on the actions that the State of Texas is taking to secure the southern border and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

This summit focused on collaborative strategies between state government, local city and county officials, law enforcement, and landowners to secure our border communities and ensure a safer future for all Texans.