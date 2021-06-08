Gov. Abbott Signs Bills Related to ERCOT, February Winter Storm

A replay of the governor's signing and address will be available in this article Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed two bills Tuesday related to the February winter storm that left millions of people in the Lone Star State powerless for days as temperatures in North Texas dropped near or below zero.

After the storm, Abbott made ERCOT reform a legislative priority for the 87th legislative session.

Senate Bill 2 is described as "relating to the governance of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of Public Utility Counsel, and an independent organization certified to manage a power region." The bill will reform ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is who manages the Texas power grid. The bill will trim the board from 15 to 11 and give state legislators, including the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the house, a say in the appointments.

Senate Bill 3 is the omnibus winter storm reform bill and is described as "relating to preparing for, preventing, and responding to weather emergencies and power outages; increasing the amount of administrative and civil penalties." The bill requires providers to weatherize and prepare for winter storms and creates an alert system for power outages.