Four ERCOT Board Members Resign in Wake of Winter Storm, Statewide Power Outages

Four ERCOT board members, including the chairman and vice chairman, are resigning in the wake of the winter storm that left millions of Texas residents without electricity for days, a Public Utility Commission document shows.

Chairman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper submitted their resignation effective Wednesday.

A fifth person, Craig S. Ivey,, whose application was intended to fill a vacant position on the board, has withdrawn from consideration.

This is a developing story and will be updated.