East Texas Woman Accused in Murder of Son, 4

An East Texas woman is in custody Monday, accused of killing her 4-year-old son "with an edged weapon," investigators say.

A statement from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said police in Athens were called to a home early Monday morning. A woman told police that she was afraid her daughter had harmed her grandson, the statement said.

Officers arrived at the home to find the child dead inside a doorway, partially covered with a blanket. Investigators determined the child was killed with an edged weapon, deputies said.

The child's mother, identified as Monica Figueroa of Athens, was charged with capital murder and held in the Henderson County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear whether she was represented by an attorney.

Athens Police, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force, Henderson County District Attorney's Office, Texas Rangers and Child Protective Services are involved in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.