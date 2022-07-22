11-Year-Old Girl in Missouri City Amber Alert Found: FBI

Editor's Note: This article was been updated to remove the image and personally identifying information of the victim after she was located.
An Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City Friday ended after she was found, law enforcement officials said.
In a tweet, the FBI's Houston office said the girl was found alive in the southeast part of Houston at about 9:30 p.m.
No further information about her condition or the circumstances of her disappearance were released.
Police said they were looking for 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz is believed to be in a newer gray pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.
TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS
There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.
- Amber Alert
- Active Shooter Alert (in development)
- Blue Alert
- Silver Alert
- CLEAR Alert
- Camo Alert
- Endangered Missing Person Alert