Amber Alert

11-Year-Old Girl in Missouri City Amber Alert Found: FBI

Editor's Note: This article was been updated to remove the image and personally identifying information of the victim after she was located.

An Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City Friday ended after she was found, law enforcement officials said.

In a tweet, the FBI's Houston office said the girl was found alive in the southeast part of Houston at about 9:30 p.m.

No further information about her condition or the circumstances of her disappearance were released.

Police said they were looking for 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with her abduction. Diaz is believed to be in a newer gray pickup truck.

Missouri City Police
Police are also looking for 21-year-old Daniel Diaz in connection with Stephens' abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

