Abbott Orders US, Texas Flags to Be Lowered to Half-Staff to Honor Rep. John Lewis

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the United States and Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Georgia congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who died Friday night at 80 years old.

"As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Representative John Lewis, of Georgia, it is fitting that flags be lowered to half-staff in his honor," Abbott wrote in an open letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff. Flags will return to full-staff Sunday, Abbott said.

Multiple former and current Texas lawmakers reacted to Lewis's death Saturday.