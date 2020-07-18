Texans React to the Death of John Lewis

Multiple Texas lawmakers, current and former, released statements on the death of Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis on Friday night at 80-years-old.

President George W. Bush put out a statement urging the country to continue fighting for liberty and justice for all in Lewis' memory:

"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis. As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope. And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union. America can best honor John's memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all."

Sen. Ted Cruz put out a statement reminiscing on a memory from his first year in the Senate traveling to Nelson Mandela's funeral in Johannesburg:

"Heidi and I join men and women across the globe in grieving the loss of the great John Lewis. In my first year in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling with John and much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela's funeral in Johannesburg. During the trip, John regaled us with stories of being alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As one of the original Freedom Riders, John was a young man at the dawn of the Civil Rights movement, and he survived a brutal beating on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. At 23, he was a keynote speaker at the March on Washington, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial."

"To say he was an icon or a hero is an understatement. He had a quiet grace, a passion for justice, and an indomitable courage that helped transform this nation. I am blessed and humbled to have known John and to have heard his deep wisdom firsthand. Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer his family, his loved ones, and all of America as we mourn the loss of a good and great man. His legacy will endure on as we continue to strive for justice for all."

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson tweeted her statement reminiscing on Lewis' lasting legacy.

I will truly miss my friend, Rep. John Lewis. I will miss presence. I will miss his spirit. But his memory and history of activities to make this world a better more equal and just place to live will always remain. pic.twitter.com/Des35LlqD0 — Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (@RepEBJ) July 18, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn recognized Lewis' global impact in his tweet remembering the Georgia congressman.

Congressman John Lewis will be remembered for many things, but his tireless work as a civil rights leader and dedication to fighting for the oppressed changed the course of history. He made an impact not just on Georgia, but the world. RIP — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 18, 2020

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee remembered her friend Lewis by posting multiple pictures they had together.

My dear friend John Lewis, we will miss you tremendously. pic.twitter.com/2QL0WENp1y — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) July 18, 2020

Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted a thread about Lewis saying, "John was the one person who - when he spoke on the House floor - everyone would be quiet and actually listen respectfully — without grievance or cynicism."

John Lewis — civil rights legend, public servant and American hero.



May your example be an inspiration and light for generations seeking justice and freedom.



Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/vLaej3IVg5 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 18, 2020

Rep. Michael Burgess commended Lewis for his contributions as a civil rights leader and a congressman.

I am to sad to learn of the death of John Lewis. He was a lion of the Civil Rights Movement. While we did not always agree, I know that he strived to do his best for his constituents and our nation. — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) July 18, 2020

Rep. Marc Veasey tweeted a thread saying, "I am privileged to have worked beside this giant in Congress and to regard him as a friend and mentor. His memory will continue to be an inspiration that moves us all to stand up to injustice and to make ‘good trouble.’"

Our nation has lost a civil rights hero and loyal public servant. @repjohnlewis was a fearless fighter, whose life was committed to transforming our nation for the better. pic.twitter.com/a7AEYSSdiX — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 18, 2020

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thanked Lewis for his contributions to the civil rights movement.

Take your rest, dear brother. You’ve earned it. Thank you for all of it. All. Of. It. #GoodTrouble is your legacy. Praise God for 80 years of life for one of our true lions. https://t.co/TX2cEIk7M1 — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) July 18, 2020

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall who has been a force for diversity and inclusion in the Mavs organization also tweeted condolences.