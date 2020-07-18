Texans React to the Death of John Lewis

Multiple Texas lawmakers, current and former, released statements on the death of Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis on Friday night at 80-years-old.
President George W. Bush put out a statement urging the country to continue fighting for liberty and justice for all in Lewis' memory:
"Laura and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Congressman John Lewis. As a young man marching for equality in Selma, Alabama, John answered brutal violence with courageous hope. And throughout his career as a civil rights leader and public servant, he worked to make our country a more perfect union. America can best honor John's memory by continuing his journey toward liberty and justice for all."
Sen. Ted Cruz put out a statement reminiscing on a memory from his first year in the Senate traveling to Nelson Mandela's funeral in Johannesburg:
"Heidi and I join men and women across the globe in grieving the loss of the great John Lewis. In my first year in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling with John and much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela's funeral in Johannesburg. During the trip, John regaled us with stories of being alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As one of the original Freedom Riders, John was a young man at the dawn of the Civil Rights movement, and he survived a brutal beating on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. At 23, he was a keynote speaker at the March on Washington, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial."
"To say he was an icon or a hero is an understatement. He had a quiet grace, a passion for justice, and an indomitable courage that helped transform this nation. I am blessed and humbled to have known John and to have heard his deep wisdom firsthand. Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer his family, his loved ones, and all of America as we mourn the loss of a good and great man. His legacy will endure on as we continue to strive for justice for all."
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson tweeted her statement reminiscing on Lewis' lasting legacy.
Sen. John Cornyn recognized Lewis' global impact in his tweet remembering the Georgia congressman.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee remembered her friend Lewis by posting multiple pictures they had together.
Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted a thread about Lewis saying, "John was the one person who - when he spoke on the House floor - everyone would be quiet and actually listen respectfully — without grievance or cynicism."
Rep. Michael Burgess commended Lewis for his contributions as a civil rights leader and a congressman.
Rep. Marc Veasey tweeted a thread saying, "I am privileged to have worked beside this giant in Congress and to regard him as a friend and mentor. His memory will continue to be an inspiration that moves us all to stand up to injustice and to make ‘good trouble.’"
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson thanked Lewis for his contributions to the civil rights movement.
Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall who has been a force for diversity and inclusion in the Mavs organization also tweeted condolences.