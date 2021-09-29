17-Year-Old Boy Detained in Twin Sister's Death

A 17-year-old is suspected of fatally stabbing his twin sister to death early Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted sheriff's deputies arrived at the family's Katy home before dawn Wednesday and found a 17-year-old girl with a fatal stab wound.
The girl's twin brother was detained and is a possible suspect in her death, Gonzalez said.
KPRC-TV in Houston reported authorities said the teen's brother made the 911 call and was performing CPR on her when deputies arrived.
Authorities told KPRC the victim was found with multiple stab wounds in what they believe was her bedroom.
According to KPRC, there were no other children inside the home and investigators believe the teens' parents were asleep at the time.
A motive has not been confirmed and so far no arrests have been made.