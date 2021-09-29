17-Year-Old Boy Detained in Twin Sister's Death

A 17-year-old is suspected of fatally stabbing his twin sister to death early Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted sheriff's deputies arrived at the family's Katy home before dawn Wednesday and found a 17-year-old girl with a fatal stab wound.

The girl's twin brother was detained and is a possible suspect in her death, Gonzalez said.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 4100 blk of a Brown Meadow Ct. Units found a female (17) with a stab wound. The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling. The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene. pic.twitter.com/QJhUC6n8Fl — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 29, 2021

KPRC-TV in Houston reported authorities said the teen's brother made the 911 call and was performing CPR on her when deputies arrived.

Authorities told KPRC the victim was found with multiple stab wounds in what they believe was her bedroom.

According to KPRC, there were no other children inside the home and investigators believe the teens' parents were asleep at the time.

A motive has not been confirmed and so far no arrests have been made.