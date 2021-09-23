Election 2020

Texas Launches ‘Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election After Former President Trump Requests It

Audit comes despite Trump winning Texas -- and no widespread reports of fraud

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 News

The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced on Thursday it has launched a “forensic audit” of the 2020 election in the two largest Democrat and two largest Republican counties – Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin counties.

The announcement, which was emailed to reporters Thursday evening, came a day after President Trump suggested Gov. Greg Abbott, a close ally, order the audit.

"You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election," Trump wrote in a letter to Abbott. "Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit!"

Trump won Texas by a comfortable margin and there have been no widespread reports of fraud.

The position of Secretary of State has been vacant since May.

The announcement came from a short press release from the secretary’s communications office.

“Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election,” the release said. “We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

