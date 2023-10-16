Texas Boys Choir performing concerts in Paris

The Texas Boys Choir is on the group's first overseas tour since the pandemic, spending fall break overseas in Paris.

"This is a life-changing experience," Texas Boys Choir Director of Choral Operations Amy Prickett said.

The choir from Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts is spending eight days in Paris, at the invitation of Ambassador Jeanne Phillips. The group performed at a wedding, at the American Cathedral, the American Church and the U.S. Embassy.

Some performances were with the Paris Boys Choir.

"It was glorious to see how they communicated through that music with each other," Prickett said. "Music crosses cultures. It crosses all sorts of boundaries," Texas Boys Choir Artistic Director Todd Prickett said.

The boys range in age from 10 to 17 years old. For some, it was their first time on a plane or out of the country.

"I think this has shown them that even in a foreign country, they can be comfortable," Todd Prickett said. "They're learning all sorts of things; to navigate the metro, learning how to order food at a restaurant."

The group is sightseeing in between concerts.

"That is, I think, my favorite part of my job," Amy Prickett said. "I get to travel with these boys and see them experience history and see their faces light up and their eyes get big and they go, wow, it's nothing like what you see in pictures!"

The Texas Boys Choir was formed in 1946. The group has two Grammy Awards.