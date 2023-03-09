Texas-Based Nonprofit Want to Help You Get Taylor Swift Tickets to Help Their Mission

How much do you think you'd pay for a ticket to see Taylor Swift's "The Eras" concert? If you win The Chick Mission's raffle, it could be just $89 for two floor seats.

"If you want floor seats to the Taylor Swift show, you're going to pay probably well over $1,000 per ticket," The Chick Mission CEO and Founder Amanda Rice said. "It's wild!"

The Chick Mission is raffling two tickets on the floor level to Taylor Swift's concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 31. The money raised goes to "Hope Grants," which help pay for women who have been diagnosed with cancer to preserve their fertility before undergoing chemotherapy. Egg freezing treatments cost about $20,000.

"Most people are surprised when they find out that health insurance will not cover this procedure before you go into treatment to save your life," The Chick Mission Executive Director Tracy Weiss said.

Both Weiss and Rice are cancer survivors who are on a mission to help women of child-bearing age who face cancer have options for a future family.

"Insurance companies don't just cover fertility preservation because it's the right thing to do," Rice said. "We need to work on advocacy efforts; change state laws around this topic."

Right now, 11 states require insurance companies to cover fertility preservation for patients who have diseases that may compromise their future fertility. Texas lawmakers are considering a bill.

We want to help patients in their toughest time to come out stronger and healthier and happier down the line," Rice said. "And create future families because of what we put out there in the universe."

So far, The Chick Mission has awarded 360 Hope Grants nationwide, 44 of those in Texas. Four babies have been born as a result of those Hope Grants.

The Chick Mission Taylor Swift tickets raffle winner will be announced on March 14. If the winner is out of the area, Southwest Airlines is providing two roundtrip tickets.