Texas A&M Needs Frontline Workers to Test Tuberculosis Vaccine in Fight Against COVID-19

Frontline workers in Dallas, Austin can now join TAMU trial

Texas A&M University researchers are looking for hundreds of first responders and frontline medical workers to join a clinical trial of a current tuberculosis vaccine that could be used in the fight against COVID-19.

The university said they need volunteers to join "a late-stage, phase 4 clinical trial of a nearly 100-year-old, commonly used tuberculosis vaccine, BCG, that could blunt the devastating effects of COVID-19."

Researchers hope to show that BCG mitigates the effects of COVID-19, "allowing fewer people to be hospitalized or die" after becoming infected.

The vaccine does not prevent infection, but strengthens a person's immune response.

In a statement Thursday, Texas A&M said the trial began in April with medical workers in the Houston and College Station areas, but that they are now expanding the trial and want to recruit volunteers from those in the Austin and Dallas areas.

"In addition, front line workers including teachers, wait staff, older adults and other high-risk individuals are also now eligible to volunteer for the study," the university said.

Clinical Trial Participation

To participate, volunteers must be:

  • Between the ages of 18 and 75
  • Personnel working at a hospital, medical center or clinic, including medical, veterinary, dental and ophthalmology; first responders such as law enforcement, firefighters or paramedics; front line workers such as teachers, wait staff, grocery store workers; or high-risk individuals such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions
  • Able to use their own device to provide data electronically (e.g. via smartphone or tablet)
  • Able to participate for six months

To read more about the trial or to take part, click here.

