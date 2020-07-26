Texas 5th Court of Appeals Justice Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: Royse City Police

A long-serving Texas 5th Court of Appeals justice died Saturday night after his vehicle was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in a wrong-way crash, Royse City police say.

According to the preliminary investigation, Megan E. Smith, 32, was driving the wrong way about 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near FM2642 and struck two vehicles.

Justice David L. Bridges of Rockwall was in one of the vehicles, which caught fire. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Smith of Royse City was thought to be intoxicated, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

She faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter and will be booked into the Hunt County Jail after she is released from the hospital.

Bridges was elected in 1996 to the 5th District Court of Appeals, where he served in Place 6, according to his biography on Texas Judicial Branch website.

He served in the U.S. Army in 1973 and 1974 and worked at the General Electric plant to put himself through Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler. Bridges attended the Texas Tech School of Law after working as a petroleum landman along the Appalachian Mountain range.

His legal career included serving as assistant district attorney in Smith and Upshur counties, and senior disciplinary counsel and first assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas.