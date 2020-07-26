Rockwall

Texas 5th Court of Appeals Justice Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: Royse City Police

Justice David L. Bridges was in one of the vehicles, which caught fire

Justice David L. Bridges
Texas Judicial Branch

Justice David L. Bridges

" data-ellipsis="false">

A long-serving Texas 5th Court of Appeals justice died Saturday night after his vehicle was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in a wrong-way crash, Royse City police say.

According to the preliminary investigation, Megan E. Smith, 32, was driving the wrong way about 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near FM2642 and struck two vehicles.

Justice David L. Bridges of Rockwall was in one of the vehicles, which caught fire. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Hurst 3 hours ago

Man Fatally Shot in Hurst Apartment; 1 in Custody: Police

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Smith of Royse City was thought to be intoxicated, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

She faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter and will be booked into the Hunt County Jail after she is released from the hospital.

Bridges was elected in 1996 to the 5th District Court of Appeals, where he served in Place 6, according to his biography on Texas Judicial Branch website.

He served in the U.S. Army in 1973 and 1974 and worked at the General Electric plant to put himself through Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler. Bridges attended the Texas Tech School of Law after working as a petroleum landman along the Appalachian Mountain range.

His legal career included serving as assistant district attorney in Smith and Upshur counties, and senior disciplinary counsel and first assistant in charge of litigation for the State Bar of Texas.

This article tagged under:

RockwallRoyse CityTexas 5th Court of Appeals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us