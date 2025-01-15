Texans On Mission deploys teams to aid California wildfire victims

As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, North Texans are stepping up to provide aid.

On Wednesday morning, the nonprofit Texans on Mission deployed additional teams to California to support evacuees and victims of the wildfires.

In a heartfelt sendoff, volunteers loaded and double-checked trucks at the organization’s warehouse in East Dallas before gathering for a prayer. The teams then embarked on their two-day journey to California, bringing with them two shower and laundry units and a tractor-trailer packed with humanitarian aid.

“We're going to partner with churches that will provide childcare and free laundry services—wash, dry, and fold your laundry, and bring it back to you,” said John Hall, spokesperson for Texans on Mission. “And while you're sitting there as a parent, you can take a much-needed breather. We will have chaplains and ministers there to visit with you, pray with you, help you unpack what you're experiencing already, and talk about what the future might look for you -- as well as connect you with additional resources from FEMA and other agencies."

Earlier this week, an assessment team was dispatched to Los Angeles to evaluate the situation and identify areas where help is most needed.

Now, Texans on Mission plans to collaborate with local churches already offering relief services, as a way to supplement their efforts for the long haul.

"We're going to be there for quite a while. The needs for this will be immense. The recovery will take years," Hall said. "Anyone who's experienced even a single house fire knows how long that recovery takes. We're talking about thousands of homes that have burned, and so we will be there for a long time."

He emphasized the long-term challenges many wildfire victims face, especially those who have lost their insurance.

"Many of the people that we are going to be serving, they have lost their insurance because the insurance companies dropped them. They are middle-class at best. These are folks who have lived in these areas for a very, very long time, and so we want to walk alongside those who need the most help right now" said Hall.

One unique service the nonprofit provides is a specialized team that sifts through ashes to recover sentimental items for fire victims, such as heirlooms, jewelry, and military medals. This team could deploy in about four to six weeks once evacuation orders are lifted, and residents are allowed back into their neighborhoods.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Texans on Mission remains active across the country. Teams are still on the ground in North Carolina assisting with hurricane recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. Locally, volunteers are preparing to cook meals once again for a cold-weather shelter in Dallas this weekend.

With the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles and other humanitarian efforts, the need for volunteers is greater than ever.

For those looking to help, click here for more information on how to get involved or donate.