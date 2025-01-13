Texans on Mission deploy to LA to help victims of deadly wildfires in California

Over the weekend Gov. Greg Abbott deployed Texas resources to help Los Angeles after deadly wildfires killed two dozen people, destroyed 12,000 properties and forced more than 180,000 people to evacuate.

As the fires continue, the need for aid grows. On Sunday four members from Texans on Mission deployed to the Los Angeles area.

"Unfortunately this is going to be a very, very long recovery in the Southern California area," said John Hall with Texans on Mission.

He said their strike team is accessing what is needed to help displaced families and will report back.

Whether it's a mobile kitchen, showers, laundry or other equipment, he said they're ready to go at the drop of a hat.

They're also aware since people have lost everything, including cars, they want to help in any way possible.

"How can we make sure they can get around? How can we make sure they make their appointments? How can they find out what resources are truly available to them? And even if it's something as small as, 'Hey, can we give you a gift card?' Can we give you a lunch? Can we give you a meal? Or can we watch over your children so that you can have a moment to breathe," said Hall.

He said the scope of the crisis was really put into perspective when he heard a story from the strike team on Sunday.

"They actually spent some time in a church today with a gathering of about 450 people, and the pastor said, 'If you know someone personally who has lost their home as a result of this fire, would you mind raising your hand?' Literally, every single hand went up," explained Hall.

Another story included, "One gentleman I talked to, they've not only lost their home, but they've lost both of their cars. And so while they have a place now to stay, and they have some clothes on their back, they can't get around. And so they're trying to figure out how do I get to my job?"

The non-profit recently helped with last year's wildfires in the Panhandle, Hurricane Beryl, Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

Texans on Mission said the strike team in L.A. is laying the groundwork for a long-term recovery

"God has blessed us and we seek to bless others," said Hall.