Flower Mound voters to consider $112 million in bonds for parks & rec, street improvements

Election Day is Saturday, May 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Return to this page for race results on election night

By NBCDFW Staff

Flower Mound
The Town of Flower Mound is holding its first bond election since 2002 to dedicate $82 million toward improving park and recreation facilities, trails, sports fields, and the Community Activity Center. Another $30 million would be used for street improvements.

The Parks and Recreation facilities marked for renovation are:

  • Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex: Multi-Use Sports Field Conversion
  • West Side Projects: 24-Hour Library Self-Service Center, Outdoor Reading Oasis, and Canyon Falls Trailhead & Connectors
  • Twin Coves Park Phase II
  • Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park
  • Prairie Trail Park
  • Trail Projects
  • Community Activity Center Renovation and Expansion

The town said they do not expect the current tax rate to increase because of either proposition.

Voters will be asked whether they are "For" or "Against" each proposition.

Flower Mound Proposition A

"The issuance of $82,000,000 general obligation bonds for park and recreational facilities, including trail systems, park and sports fields and the community activity center, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Everman Proposition B

"The issuance of $30,000,000 general obligation bonds for street improvements and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

