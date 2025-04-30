Everman voters to consider 6 props Saturday including city council pay, term limits

Everman residents are asked to consider six propositions in Saturday's election, including the reauthorization of a local sales and use tax and five amendments to the city's home rule charter.

The charter amendments include rules for the city council about meetings, compensation, term limits, the acceptance of gifts and restricting eligible candidates to non-felons.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Voters will be asked whether they are "For" or "Against" each proposition.

Everman Proposition A

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Everman at the rate of one-half of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Everman Proposition B

Shall Article III, Section 3.02 of the Home Rule Charter be amended to provide monthly compensation for the Mayor of $800.00 per month and monthly compensation for each City Council member of $300.00 per month?

Everman Proposition C

Shall Article III, Section 3.08 of the Home Rule Charter be amended at subsection C to reflect that a special meeting of the City Council may be called by the City Secretary on the written request of the Mayor or any three City Council members?

Everman Proposition D

Shall Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that any person who has been finally convicted of a felony for which the person has not been pardoned or had the resulting disabilities removed shall not be eligible to run for or qualified to hold office on the City Council?

Everman Proposition E

Shall Article VIII, Section 8.01 of the Home Rule Charter be amended at subsection B to clarify that all Board and Commission members are appointed for a two-year term, with no term limits, subject to the City Council's discretion to remove any member at its discretion at any time?

Everman Proposition F

Shall Article XII, Section 12.10 of the Home Rule Charter be amended to prohibit acceptance of any gift, favor, privilege, or employment valued at $50 or more, excluding cash, gift cards and negotiable instruments, which cannot be accepted regardless of the value?

Election Day is Saturday, May 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.