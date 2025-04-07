Dallas Police arrest man accused of shooting 24-year-old in South Dallas

Over the weekend, Dallas Police said they arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 24-year-old man in South Dallas on Friday.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Stoneport Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrle Brown, 24, had a gunshot wound and had died.

Police say they arrested Robert Lockridge, 34, and charged him with murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective F. Silva, #10422, at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.org.