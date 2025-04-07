Dallas

Dallas Police arrest man accused of shooting 24-year-old in South Dallas

Dallas Police arrested Robert Lockridge, 34, whose been charged with murder

By Sophia Beausoleil

Police lights
Getty Images

Over the weekend, Dallas Police said they arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 24-year-old man in South Dallas on Friday.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Stoneport Drive after reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrle Brown, 24, had a gunshot wound and had died.

Police say they arrested Robert Lockridge, 34, and charged him with murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective F. Silva, #10422, at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.org.

