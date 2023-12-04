Terrell police say argument led to deadly shooting outside a night club, suspect is in custody

Terrell Police said an argument inside a nightclub led to a deadly shooting outside in the parking lot.

Officers said around 2:10 a.m., Terrell Police were called out to the Swingin Door Saloon on 304 FM 148 on Sunday.

Police said the suspect, 34-year-old Nichols Longoria, and his girlfriend got into an argument with a group of men inside the bar.

Officers said the altercation continued into the parking lot and Longoria is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bryan Squires. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Forney but later died from his injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Terrell Police said they interviewed witnesses who confirmed the suspect was Longoria. He was arrested Sunday morning in his vehicle on unrelated charges. TPD said Longoria was charged with murder regarding the shooting outside the bar.