Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade Honors Vets and First Responders

The theme this year was 'Battlefront at Home...Saluting Veterans & First Responders'

By Noelle Walker

Veterans Day parades have a mix of precision and patriotism. The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade in Fort Worth on Thursday morning had both.

"These veterans gave their life for us, and I really appreciate that," Natasha Walters said holding her 2-year old granddaughter Sophia. "I think they deserve to be honored, definitely, and I think she needs to know that."

The parade theme this year was 'The Battlefront at Home...Honoring Veterans & First Responders', to acknowledge the work of those on the frontlines of the pandemic, too.

The parade included floats, bands, junior ROTC units from across Tarrant County, and veterans of all ages.

"That's what we need; unity of all, not just one side, left or right," Major Phil Vaughn (ret.) of the Tarrant County Veterans Council said. "It doesn't make a difference if you're white, or Black, or Latino. No matter who you are, it's America first. That's what it's all about."

Veterans Day is a time to honor those who serve or have served. Marie Kennemer came to honor her late husband, helicopter pilot James Dales Kennemer.

"I've already broken down and cried," Kennemer said wearing her late husband's flight jacket. "That's why I didn't wear any mascara today," she said with a smile.

