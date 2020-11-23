Tarrant County to Consider Mask Mandate Extension

As COVID-19 cases continue rising, Tarrant County Commissioners will consider extending its declaration of disaster allowing the extension of its mask mandate.

“[I have] two priorities. Keep the hospitals open and don’t shut down the businesses,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said. “Everything that I try to do and everything that I recommend is centered on those two things.”

Both the declaration of disaster and mask mandate are set to expire Nov. 30 leading to discussion at the upcoming Nov. 24 Commissioners Court.

Even with the mandate in place, Whitley has concerns about some Tarrant County establishments not following COVID-19 restrictions – specifically bars skirting special restrictions and hours by claiming to operate as restaurants.

“They are not abiding by the rules, so if we had the authority, I’d close them down immediately,” Whitey said “Because they are not doing what needs to be done. A lot of businesses are doing everything they can do to abide by the rules that are in place.”

Whitley also has concern about parents at youth sports events not wearing masks in the stands.

“I’ve asked the cities to talk to the youth sports authorities and say ‘you’ve got to wear the masks. If you wear the masks you can keep going,’ but otherwise potentially close the fields,” Whitley said. “If the parents want their kids to play; wear masks. It’s pretty simple.”