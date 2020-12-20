Tarrant County Sheriff's Lieutenant, 50, Dies of COVID-19

A 50-year-old Tarrant County sheriff's lieutenant who contracted COVID-19 died Saturday after battling the virus for more than a month, officials say.

Lt. Craig King, who joined the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in 2003, contracted the coronavirus in early November. He was promoted to lieutenant last year and was assigned to the confinement division.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Tarrant county have been on the rise for weeks. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and Fort Worth police Chief Ed Kraus tested positive on Friday.

Since March, the county has reported more than 131,000 cases of the virus, 1,097 deaths and more than 96,000 recoveries.

Funeral arrangements for King are pending.

