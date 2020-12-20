Tarrant County Reports 960 More Cases of COVID-19, 13 Deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 960 additional cases of COVID-19 with 13 more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 644 cases are confirmed while the other 316 are probable.

The county also reported the deaths of a Euless woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Keller man in his 60s, a Grapevine man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Grapevine man in his 60s and a Arlington man in his 50s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

The cases bring the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,097.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 114,617 confirmed cases of the virus and 16,480 probable cases for a total of 131,097 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,466 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 96,248.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 1,079 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 22% of capacity. A month ago, on Nov. 20 COVID-19 patients occupied about 14% of Tarrant County hospital beds.