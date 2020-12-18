Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth police Chief Ed Kraus tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the department said.

The department shared few details about the chief's condition, citing privacy, but said he was asymptomatic and would be following the "standard procedures of quarantining at home."

Several Fort Worth and Tarrant County officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who on Friday donated convalescent plasma after recovering from the disease.

Tarrant County on Friday reported 2,016 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths.

Kraus, who has been with the department since he was hired as an officer in 1992, announced in July his plan to retire.

Kraus was named interim chief in May 2019 after Joel Fitzgerald was fired from the position and was officially named chief last December.

The city has selected six finalists out of a pool of more than 50 in the national search to replace Kraus and will hold a public community meeting to introduce the candidates Jan. 14.

The finalists include, Houston police Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge, Austin police Assistant Chief Troy Gay, Las Vegas Municipal Police Department Assistant Sheriff Christopher C. Jones, Carrollton police Chief Derick D. Miller, Fort Worth Deputy Chief Neil Noakes, and Fort Worth Assistant Chief Julie A. Swearingin.

City Manager David Cooke said at a council work session Tuesday that they hope to have someone selected for the position by the end of January.