Tarrant County Sheriff Hosts Press Conference Highlighting Successful Drug Busts

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn is hosting a press conference this Thursday highlighting the teamwork between multiple agencies in two recent narcotics operations.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team Investigators conducted joint operations with Fort Worth police, the Department of Public Safety, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mansfield police, and River Oaks police.

These operations resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine and liquid methamphetamine, the street value of which was approximately $16 million, officials said.

The press conference will take place a 10 a.m. in the Sheriff's conference room located at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth.