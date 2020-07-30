West Nile virus

Tarrant County Officials Report High West Nile Mosquito Activity, Issue Public Health Warning

Protection from mosquitoes important this summer according to health officials

86334311
Getty Images

BAY POINT, CA – JULY 21: Contra Costa County Mosquito and Vector Control District technician Josefa Cabada holds a container with mosquito larvae that were found in a retention pond on July 21, 2015 in Bay Point, California. As California endures its fourth straight year of severe drought, public health department officials are seeing a spread in West Nile Virus activity across the state due to lower levels of water flowing through urban drains that provides fertile breeding conditions for mosquitos. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Tarrant County Public Health officials issued a public health warning Thursday due to record-high levels of positive West Nile virus mosquito activity, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The first West Nile virus human case and death in Tarrant County was reported on July 21.

"We are continuing to see rapid increases in mosquito infection rates in Tarrant County, which means we have more human risk for West Nile Virus," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "To prevent outbreaks of West Nile, it's very important that people remember to always use an EPA-approved repellent and wear long sleeves and pants when they go outside."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth ISD 11 mins ago

How Fort Worth ISD Will Make Sure All Students Are Taken Care of When Online Classes Start

Control measures to reduce the mosquito population include increased mosquito surveillance in areas of positive traps and increased ground spraying in areas where spread of West Nile Virus is likely, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County is spraying for mosquitoes Thursday and Friday as part of those control measures.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

  • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

This article tagged under:

West Nile virusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us