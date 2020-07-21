Tarrant County Reports First West Nile Virus Death of 2020

Tarrant County Public Health reported the first human case of a West Nile virus death of 2020.

The deceased person is also the first WNV case reported.

The death involved a senior adult from Fort Worth with underlying medical conditions.

People age 50 and older run a higher risk of developing a severe infection.

About 20% of infected people will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

The last WNV death in Tarrant County was reported in September of 2018. The last human case was August of 2019.

Tarrant County Heath officials want to remind residents about the importance of taking personal protective measures to safeguard against the virus. Residents should routinely dump standing water on their property, use EPA-approved insect repellent and dress in long sleeves and pants