Tarrant County to Spray for West Nile Virus Thursday and Friday

Crews will spray for mosquitoes in unincorporated parts of northeast and northwest Tarrant County this week after positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples were recorded in the area, health officials say.

The spraying will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and residents will be notified ahead of time, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Tarrant County recorded it's first West Nile Virus death and case on July 21.

The county has tested 2,215 mosquito samples this season with 162 positive samples.