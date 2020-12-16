Tarrant County

Tarrant Area Food Bank Returns to Herman Clark Stadium for the Final Mega Mobile Market of the Year

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will be holding the final Mega Mobile Markets of the year on on Thursday at Harvesting in Mansfield and on Friday at Herman Clark Stadium.

The event on Thursday take place at 9 a.m., and the Friday event will last from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The food bank's Mega Mobile Markets at Herman Clark Stadium will resume starting January 8.

The latest news from around North Texas.

According to the Tarrant Area Food Bank, these events are designed to serve any and all residents of the Tarrant area community who are in need of food assistance, and anyone whose access to nutritious food has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Those seeking food assistance during the week of Christmas are encouraged to find their local food pantry by visiting tafb.org/find-food.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is also seeking volunteers to assist with registration, traffic control and food distribution. Sign up to volunteer at tafb.galaxydigital.com.

