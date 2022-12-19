Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Mobile Mega Markets Monday, Thursday Ahead of Christmas

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding another massive food drive in Fort Worth on Monday.

Texas Sky Ranger was over Herman Clark Stadium at about 11 a.m. where volunteers could be seen loading bundles of food weighing 60 pounds into cars.

The event started at about 10 a.m. and was scheduled to continue until about noon.

This is the fourth food drive event hosted by the Tarrant Area Food Bank during the holiday season. They will host another mega mobile market, the TAFB West Holiday Mobile Event, on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Weatherford High School from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

People in need of food are not required to have anything to receive food. Mobile Markets are open to the public and food is distributed first come, first served.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes food to pantries and other nonprofits across North Texas to provide food to those who need it. If you or your loved ones need food, click here to find go to TAFB.org and find a local food pantry. Links to donate to the food bank can also be found on that page.