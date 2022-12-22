TAFB Cancels Thursday's Mega Mobile Food Distribution Due to Weather

The Tarrant Area Food Bank says the brutal cold and weather are forcing them to cancel their mega mobile food distribution event planned for Thursday afternoon in Weatherford.

"Due to forecasted extreme weather conditions this evening, TAFB West distribution is canceled," the food bank said in a statement.

The TAFB West Mission Market, at 112 Winners Circle in Weatherford, will remain open until 7 p.m. to accommodate families in rural counties who are in need of food.

Mobile Markets are open to the public and food is distributed first come, first served.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank distributes food to pantries and other nonprofits across North Texas to provide food to those who need it. If you or your loved ones need food, click here to find go to TAFB.org and find a local food pantry. Links to donate to the food bank can also be found on that page.