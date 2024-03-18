Suspected burglar killed in a shootout with Frisco Police identified

A man killed Saturday in a shootout with Frisco Police has been identified.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, 42-year-old Donavan Ray Favors died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds at a residence on the 5100 block of Lorraine Drive in Frisco.

Frisco Police said on Saturday officers were called to a burglary on that block and that during that investigation a person began shooting at them. The officers returned fire and the person was killed.

On Monday, Frisco Police issued a new statement saying "the suspect opened fire on the officers and officers returned fire." Police also confirmed the suspect was deceased and said his identity would be confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner's office and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the man's identity as Favors.

On Sunday, A.J. Steele told NBC 5 that he and his girlfriend were moving into their new apartment on Saturday when they found a man trying to pull out of their garage. Steele's rented moving van blocked the path and the man got out of the car and ran. The couple noticed the man's car was full of their belongings.

Steele said he quickly called 911, and Frisco Police arrived shortly after. Police would later confirm they encountered an armed person at the location and that an officer fired their weapon.

Frisco Police have released no other information and said the ongoing investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Frisco Police confirmed with NBC 5 that no officers were injured in the shooting. No other injuries were reported.